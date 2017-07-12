Judge says protesters shouldn't be banned from Legislative Building
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County judge plans to draft new pre-trial release conditions for people arrested during a protest at the Legislative Building, saying Wednesday that banning them from the building goes too far.
Thirty-two people, including NAACP president Rev. William Barber, were arrested during the May 30 protest over Republican lawmakers' refusal to expand the Medicaid program as allowed under the Affordable Care Act to provide health coverage for more low-income people.
NAACP attorney Geeta Kapur said during a court hearing for several of the protesters that the state constitution specifically grants people the right to "instruct" legislators. The General Assembly is a public forum where lawmakers work, so protestors can't be banned from it, she said.
Wake County Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Curtis argued that it's common for people charged with trespassing to be banned from the specific property involved until the case is resolved. The state has the power to impose reasonable restrictions on people's rights to avoid disrupting legislative work, she added.
Barber, whose case wasn't on the docket Wednesday, said the protest clearly didn't stop the legislative process.
"All of the things we're against, they still did," Barber said after the court hearing. "So, how can they claim that we disrupt? What we did disrupt is their ability to do it in secret. What we did disrupt is the consciousness of this state, and we exposed to the light what they're doing."
District Judge Michael Denning agreed that banning protestors until further notice is too broad, but he said there will be some restrictions in the modified release conditions he plans to write.
Barber and Kapur said they will probably appeal any new conditions put on the protesters.
Although hundreds of people have been arrested in "Moral Monday" protests over the past several years, the May arrests have been the only ones in 2017.
Pete Knowles Jul 12, 2:04 p.m.
Norman, this building is the people's building and the legislators that occupy it work for us, so get a clue, please. As Reverend Barber said, nothing was disrupted, the heinous legislation was discussed and passed. The only problem that our GA seemed to have was the matter wasn't allowed to be done in secret, behind closed doors. Our GA is really a bunch of scared people when they have to pass legislation with no input from the people, with no discussion on the floor. Their typical 'pass legislation in the middle of the night' operation is cowardly and turns my stomach.
Thomas Williams Jul 12, 2:03 p.m.
Wonder if the judge would mind if they dropped by his office and protested where he was trying to work?
Norman Lewis Jul 12, 1:15 p.m.
Protesting is a right BUT, obstructing the legitimate business of the Legislature is not. Conducting a protest in such a way as to harass and/or interfere intentionally with deliberations is or should be a crime. There is a legal way to comment on pending legislation but the legal way doesn't get as much media attention for the "activists".