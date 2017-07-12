You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Wake County judge plans to draft new pre-trial release conditions for people arrested during a protest at the Legislative Building, saying Wednesday that banning them from the building goes too far.

Thirty-two people, including NAACP president Rev. William Barber, were arrested during the May 30 protest over Republican lawmakers' refusal to expand the Medicaid program as allowed under the Affordable Care Act to provide health coverage for more low-income people.

NAACP attorney Geeta Kapur said during a court hearing for several of the protesters that the state constitution specifically grants people the right to "instruct" legislators. The General Assembly is a public forum where lawmakers work, so protestors can't be banned from it, she said.

Wake County Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Curtis argued that it's common for people charged with trespassing to be banned from the specific property involved until the case is resolved. The state has the power to impose reasonable restrictions on people's rights to avoid disrupting legislative work, she added.

Barber, whose case wasn't on the docket Wednesday, said the protest clearly didn't stop the legislative process.

"All of the things we're against, they still did," Barber said after the court hearing. "So, how can they claim that we disrupt? What we did disrupt is their ability to do it in secret. What we did disrupt is the consciousness of this state, and we exposed to the light what they're doing."

District Judge Michael Denning agreed that banning protestors until further notice is too broad, but he said there will be some restrictions in the modified release conditions he plans to write.

Barber and Kapur said they will probably appeal any new conditions put on the protesters.

Although hundreds of people have been arrested in "Moral Monday" protests over the past several years, the May arrests have been the only ones in 2017.