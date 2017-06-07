You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A judge on Wednesday denied bond to a 28-year-old Durham man charged in the weekend shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.

Devon Maurice Fowler, who is charged with murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Kamari Munerlyn, made a first court appearance Wednesday morning after his Tuesday night arrest.

Authorities took Fowler into custody at the Extended Stay America hotel on Bluestone Drive in Raleigh. During Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors said Fowler "conspired with unknown males to commit the murder."

Fowler has 19 previous convictions, including a 2011 conviction for assault on a female. Fowler's last conviction was in 2015 for possession of a stolen firearm.

Fowler's next court date is scheduled for June 28.

According to investigators, Kamari was in a Honda Pilot with nine other people at about 5 p.m. Sunday when multiple shots were fired from another car as the vehicles traveled near Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street in Durham.

The driver of the Pilot drove to the nearby Tokyo Express Cuisine restaurant in the 3200 block of Guess Road because a flat tire prevented them from getting to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Kamari was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Kamari was a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School.

Kamari's father, Theo Munerlyn, said Tuesday night's arrest gives him "a lot of closure."

"My son can rest in peace now that his killer is behind bars," Theo Munerlyn said. "As long as he's behind bars and can't hurt anybody else, that's all that matters."