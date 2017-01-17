You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 28-year-old man wounded in a Nov. 30 altercation with Raleigh police made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Wake County Justice Center.

Chijioke Kennedy Madueke is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Officers responding to a break-in at an apartment at 1230 University Court confronted a knife-wielding Madueke, who had been evicted earlier in the day, police said.

Madueke rushed three officers, who all fired at him, police said. He was wounded in the arm, leg and torso.

First Class Officer C.N. Chandler was hit in his ballistic vest during the crossfire, police said.

Madeuke was unable to walk during his court appearance due to his injuries, and was instead wheeled into court in a wheelchair with a bandage on his head.

On Tuesday, his attorney asked that his $150,000 bond be reduced.

"We can look at Mr. Madeuke and see that he can't stand, let alone run away from the jurisdiction your honor," his attorney said. "He was shot several times."

The judge refused to lower Madeuke's bond.

Madeuke has a prior assault conviction and two traffic violations where he failed to appear in court.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 6.