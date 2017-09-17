You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As Tropical Storm Jose continues its northward offshore track with sustained winds around 80 mph, two other tropical systems are developing out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center listed Tropical Storm Maria and Tropical Storm Lee as the next two storms. The forecast track of Maria takes it directly over Puerto Rico as a hurricane by Wednesday, while Lee is forecast to remain a tropical depression through Thursday.

Only Jose, which was moving north at about 8 mph on Sunday morning, is expected to impact North Carolina's coast, though its threat remains rather low. Forecasters expected the hurricane to turn gradually to the northeast over the next couple days, keeping it offshore.

"The forecast track for Jose on Sunday remains a little farther offshore than some earlier projections," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "There's a pretty good chance by now that the storm will remain offshore, and its path on Sunday has taken it farther north and less west, so it's less likely to brush states north of North Carolina as it passes through."

Newly named Tropical Storm #Maria expected to strengthen and affect portions of the Leeward Islands as a hurricane. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/YCUkxWGSKQ — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2017

According to Moss, Jose will pass by North Carolina late Sunday through Tuesday. "So far, there are no onshore Tropical Storm watches along the U.S. coast, but we will continue to have a high rip current risk and some heavy surf along our coast through Tuesday," he said.

According to meteorologists, Jose is causing dangerous rip currents and high waves that could affect swimmers and surfers. According to Moss, there could be some scattered bands of rain along the coast as well, along with winds that could gust to between 35 and 50 mph later Monday into early Tuesday over the sounds and Outer Banks.

Maria, which was upgraded from a potential tropical cyclone Saturday afternoon, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and impact the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

"Unfortunately, it's going to impact some of those same islands that were devastated by Hurricane Irma," said Moss. According to Moss, Lee probably "won't hold together" but for another day or two, posing little risk to land.