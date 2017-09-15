You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Tropical Storm Jose has finished its meandering loop out in the Atlantic Ocean and is making a turn north, where it will brush by the North Carolina coast and bring strong surf and rip currents.

Computer model show the storm moving up along the East Coast but staying off shore. Even though it won't have much of an effect on inland counties, it will bring some dangerous conditions to beaches.

"(It's) a little closer to North Carolina than it was, say, 24 hours ago, but I still don't anticipate a major impact," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "It's probably going to be rainy and blustery along the coast."

Gardner said heavy surf should be expected at the beach this weekend as Jose blows by. The storm could bring 3 to 5-foot surf over the weekend, and that could balloon to up to 10-foot surf on Monday.

"(There's) a rip current danger over the weekend," Gardner said. "If you're going to be headed to the beaches you'll have to watch out for that."

Temperatures will be mild for high school football games on Friday night around central North Carolina, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid- to high-60s. A large high pressure system sitting over the region will keep the chances of rain low, too.

"(We) have just a 15 percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm," Gardner said. "So, a great weekend to get out and do whatever you like to do."