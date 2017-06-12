You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18JEc

— According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, the week ahead will be hot and humid with a few storms popping up by Wednesday.

"Monday afternoon will be fairly hot and a little humid, but not excessively so," said Moss.

After a mild morning, highs on Monday will be low 90s by 3 or 4 p.m. before remaining warm, in the 70s, overnight. Rain is not expected to be a factor on Monday, and Tuesday will follow a similar pattern, with partly cloudy skies and hot, humid temperatures.

"We should start the week with skies that range between mostly sunny and at times partly cloudy," said Moss. "We'll remain fairly rain-free until Wednesday, when a chance for storms pops up."

According to Moss, with Wednesday's storms will come intense heat.

"It'll be hot and more humid with a chance for some showers and storms later Wednesday afternoon and into the evening," he said. "We'll have highs in the mid 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. In the coming days, showers and storms will become a little more prevalent and the heat backs off."

According to WRAL meteorologist Nate Johnson, rain chances will increase all week, ending up at 30 percent on Wednesday, 40 percent on Thursday and 50 percent on Friday.

Storms will continue on Thursday and into the weekend, but temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the 80s to provide some relief from the heat.

Energy saving tips

Check out these tips from Dominion Energy to help save on energy costs during hot weather:

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature or 78 degrees for maximum efficiency.

Use programmable thermostats to save money by automatically turning up the AC while when not at home.

Closing the blinds during the day and install light-blocking curtains.

Turn off and unplug everything possible when on vacation.

Replace or clean forced air heating/cooling system filters monthly.

Keep the water heater set at 120 degrees and insulate the heater and adjacent pipes to prevent heat loss.

Close the flue to the fireplace when not in use.

Use an outdoor grill during hot weather to reduce heat gain from indoor cooking.