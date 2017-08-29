Joel Osteen: Houston megachurch to shelter people if needed
Posted 7:46 a.m. today
HOUSTON — Televangelist Joel Osteen says his Houston megachurch has "never" closed its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city.
Osteen has faced criticism for not opening his massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News , Osteen says the church "will continue to be a distribution center for those in need" and is "prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity."
The 16,000-seat former arena served as the home of the NBA's Houston Rockets from 1975 to 2003.
Osteen's comment stands in contrast to a church Facebook post and a since-deleted Instagram remark by Lakewood associate pastor John Gray, who said flooded highways had made the church inaccessible. A spokeswoman for Osteen didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
Sean Creasy Aug 29, 8:41 a.m.
Anyone who doesn't see that this man is a false prophet and just in the religion business solely for the money and personal gain is blind to the truth...