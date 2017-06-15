You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh man convicted of killing his pregnant wife in 2006 was back in court Thursday in a bid for a new trial.

Jason Young was found guilty five years ago of first-degree murder in the death of Michelle Young, whose beaten body was found inside the couple's home, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Young appealed, and the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled in 2014 that he should get a new trial.

The court said Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens shouldn't have allowed testimony about a wrongful death judgment against Young in a civil lawsuit filed by Michelle Young's family and about a child custody dispute between Young and his in-laws.

Prosecutors appealed that ruling to the North Carolina Supreme Court, which said the Court of Appeals erred in ordering a new trial but said other issues from the trial needed further review. The appeals court then kicked the case back to Stephens for another hearing.

Bryan Collins, who served as Young's public defender during the 2012 trial and is now a Superior Court judge, testified during a hearing Thursday that he unsuccessfully tried to keep the evidence of the custody and wrongful death cases out of the trial.

"I remember trying to keep it out because it was unfair, and it was obvious to me that it was coming in," Collins said. "The biggest concern that I had was that Judge Stephens had entered an order (in the wrongful death suit) declaring Jason Young to be the slayer."

Young never responded to the lawsuit, so a default judgment was entered for the family, awarding them $15 million.

"The conversations at first were to try to keep it out, and at some point, we became aware or convinced that it was coming in, and the conversation shifted to how to mitigate that," said Carolina Elliott, who assisted in Young's defense in the 2012 trial.

Michelle Young's mother, Linda Fisher, and her sister, Meredith, who is raising her niece, Cassidy, were in the courtroom for the hearing.