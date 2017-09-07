You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. (CBC) announced Thursday that James F. Goodmon Jr. (“Jimmy”) has been named President and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 4. Goodmon succeeds his father, James F. Goodmon (Jim), who has served as President of the Raleigh-based communications company since 1975. Jim Goodmon will remain CBC’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

“Jimmy brings the necessary background and experience to this position. He will continue this Company’s commitment to the communities we serve, our customers, and the employees of CBC. I could not feel better about our future,” Jim Goodmon said of the change.

“Capitol Broadcasting has always been a part of my life and my family’s life," said Jimmy Goodmon. "As I have grown through the ranks of this amazing company, I have been blessed to have worked alongside some of the best in the business. It is a great honor and truly humbling to be asked to lead this company and its amazing people in the years to come.”

In his new role, Goodmon Jr. assumes operational responsibility for all Capitol Broadcasting Company divisions. He is a life-long CBCer who has spent the last 25 years working in various roles at multiple CBC entities. Starting as a 16-year-old camera operator for WRAL-TV’s morning news, his career path has spanned promotions, programming, operations and radio and television sales.

In 2005, he launched CBC New Media Group, and has served as its Vice President and General Manager since. In that role, Goodmon innovated digital media, making WRAL.com, Capitol’s flagship website, one of the country’s most dominant online media outlets along with developing the company’s multicast digital television channels and over-the-top (OTT) distribution.

In addition to his digital initiatives, Jimmy Goodmon oversees the operations of WRAL-FM (MIX 101.5) and Microspace Communications, both in Raleigh. He also serves as Vice President & General Manager of Sunrise Broadcasting, a five-station radio group, and WILM-TV, both in Wilmington, NC.