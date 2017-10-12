You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

It's Morphin' Time!

That's right ... the Power Rangers from the long-running hit TV series are headed to the Triangle next spring.

Power Rangers Live will stop at the Durham Performing Arts Center for a 7 p.m., March 13, show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 13. The production celebrates the 25th anniversary of the show, one of the longest running in TV history.

A press release promises it will be an "interactive, mixed media stage production... with endless action-packed stunts and epic martial arts. Six ordinary teens will morph into the Power Rangers to help save cities and the world from an alien threat."

The series, now in its 24th season with Power Rangers Ninja Steel, and with subsequent movies, including 2017’s feature film with Lionsgate, follows the adventures of a group of ordinary teens who morph into superheroes and save the world from evil. Power Rangers currently airs in 150 markets around the world and is translated into numerous languages.

Tickets start at $38 plus fees and taxes. All ages are welcome to the performance, but every person will need a ticket, regardless of their age.

DPAC's website has more information and ticket details. This would make a great Christmas present for the Power Rangers fans out there.