— A cold front sweeping through North Carolina could bring isolated storms over the weekend, preceding a week of rainy weather.

The front will stall along the coast on Friday, bringing stormy weather to the beaches through Saturday. But north and west of the front could remain free and clear of the rain.

"We are not likely to see much rain around here for (Friday), and honestly our forecast for the weekend for rain (is) looking a little lower," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "If you do have plans to be outside, it is probably going to be OK for much of the weekend."

Cooler air and lower humidity will remain behind the front, but the moisture will hang around just to the east where the front begins.

Gardner said the chance of rain lingers all week, too. On Monday, the chance of storms rises to 50 percent, and it will dip and rise between 20 and 40 percent for the rest of the week.

"We do have the potential (for rain) that picks up again for us as we get into next week," Gardner said.