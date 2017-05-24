You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More severe weather is expected around central North Carolina Wednesday, one day after a tornado ripped through Autryville.

The skies stay mostly dry through lunchtime, though a tiny shower could pop up here or there. After 3 p.m., the storms intensify and could last most of the night.

"After 3 (p.m.), here come the storms," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "(At 5 p.m.), this line of storms lifts up over the area around the evening commute, through dinner time, and then on out, really, untill midnight or so.

Gardner said the storms will bring a chance of wind damage and isolated tornadoes beginning around lunchtime.

Parts of Wilson, Wayne and Johnston counties got about 1.5 inches of rain over the last 24 hours. That rainfall, coupled with anything that fell since the storms began on Monday, and another 1 to 2 inches expected on Wednesday, could lead to flooding in some counties around the region.

"One to 2 inches on their own—just a day of 1 to 2 inches—wouldn't necessarily cause any flooding, but because we've had easily 2 inches of rain as an average across the area over the last couple of days, any additional rain could cause some flooding," Gardner said.

The chance for severe weather lingers into Thursday, too, though the threat is for damaging winds. On Friday, the skies could clear, revealing the sun.

"I think by Friday we should see the clouds breaking up, and we'll see a little sunshine," Gardner said. "We may even see a little of it tomorrow.

"But we're still not out of the woods in terms of our chance of afternoon thunderstorms."

