— Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout the day Tuesday, and isolated storms could pop up later in the evening, possibly putting a damper on fireworks shows.

High temperatures will reach 88 degrees around central North Carolina with humidity that will make for a muggy Fourth of July holiday. Isolated showers could pop up in the afternoon, but they won't be widespread.

"The coverage does not look so great at the moment, which is good news for folks trying to head out for the fireworks," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

There is a 40 percent chance of storms around the region, Gardner said. Even though the storms won't be widespread, computer models show the possibility of a few heavy showers moving through right around 9 p.m.

As fireworks begins to start, the chance of those later showers could keep the some fireworks shows grounded.

"If (those storms are) sitting over downtown Raleigh, it will not be pleasant," Gardner said. "It may be that most of the viewing area is dry, but (if) you find yourself right under that little shower, it's going to pour, briefly.

"But if it happens right at 9:30 p.m., it may ruin the fireworks."