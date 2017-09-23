You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Not long ago, I started working with a client who was becoming increasingly forgetful. Her children, who lived in another state, hired me after a recent trip home to celebrate Mom’s 80th birthday. As often happens when there are long separations, certain changes (or declines) can seem more pronounced. One daughter noticed that Mom was no longer balancing her checkbook. The other noticed that there was no food in the fridge and that mom had lost weight. They both worried that Mom was not taking her meds correctly, if at all. They had been paying a neighbor to check in on mom several times a week, but they realized that this was no longer enough. They also worried that these signs might indicate Alzheimer’s. Mom, after all, had two of the three risk factors: she was older and her mother had had Alzheimer’s. (She did not, however, have the APOE-e4 Risk Gene.)

Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. One in 10 people over 65 have it; one in three over 85 do. It is a disease of the brain which causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. It is also sometimes easy for families to confuse its symptoms with the signs of normal aging.

The Alzheimer’s Association, the world’s leader in Alzheimer’s care, support and research, has developed the following list of warning signs and how to differentiate between signs of normal aging and signs of Alzheimer’s.

DOWNLOAD: Alzheimer's Association: Know the 10 signs

1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life

One of the most common signs is forgetting recently learned information. In the case of normal aging, a person might forget an appointment, but remember it later. With Alzheimer’s, they might, instead, simply ask you to repeat the appointment details over and over and over.

2. Challenges in planning or solving problems

A sign related to normal aging might be making occasional errors when balancing the checkbook. Someone with Alzheimer’s might have trouble simply keeping up with finances, following a recipe or any other task they used to do effortlessly.

3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or during leisure

Someone with signs of normal aging might need occasional help remembering how to use the TV remote, whereas someone with Alzheimer’s might find it hard to complete daily tasks, like making coffee or driving to a familiar place.

4. Confusion with time or place

Someone experiencing typical signs of aging might forget the day of the week momentarily, but remember it later; whereas someone with Alzheimer’s might lose track of dates or appointments or anything not happening immediately.

5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

Someone with Alzheimer’s might have trouble with reading or judging distance or might think their reflection in the mirror is someone else; whereas someone with normal signs of aging might have problems with vision due to cataracts.

6. New problems with words in speaking or writing

Someone with Alzheimer’s might have problems following or joining a conversation, whereas someone exhibiting normal signs of aging might simply have a hard time finding a particular word when speaking.

7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

Someone with Alzheimer’s might put things in unusual places and have a hard time finding them; whereas someone experiencing normal aging might occasionally forget where they laid their glasses or keys.

8. Decreased or poor judgment

Someone with Alzheimer’s might have poor judgment when talking to telemarketers or have problems grooming; whereas someone with normal signs of aging might make poor decisions only once in a while.

9. Withdrawal from work or social activities

A person with Alzheimer’s might stop attending church, sports or social occasions because it becomes too overwhelming; whereas someone without it might sometimes feel fatigued about work, family and social obligations.

10. Changes in mood or personality

A person with Alzheimer’s can become confused, anxious, worried or suspicious; whereas someone with normal aging might become irritable if their routine is disrupted.

In the case of my client, the best first step was to set up an appointment with her internist, letting him know ahead of time some of her daughters’ concerns. The internist’s first priority was to eliminate any medical conditions that might mimic Alzheimer’s symptoms, such as a urinary tract infection, side effects and/or drug interactions of Mom’s medications, vitamin deficiency, thyroid issues, even depression or other issues.

Some internists are excellent at conducting an initial screening for Alzheimer’s while others are less so or simply do not have the time. In the case of my client, the physician found enough signs to warrant further testing.

In order to get tested at one of the two world-renowned centers we are fortunate to have – the UNC Memory Disorders Center led by Dr. Daniel Kaufer and the Bryan Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center led by Dr. Kathleen Anne Welsh-Bohmer – the primary physician needed to write a referral, as well as send over particular records.

When we called to make an appointment for a new patient, there was a two to three month wait to be seen at UNC. There is a wait period of two to five months at the Bryan Center. Because the family wanted answers quickly, they decided to go for an evaluation to another excellent neurology practice nearby. Raleigh Neurology could see a new patient in four to six weeks.

Alice Watkins, former executive director of Alzheimer’s NC, said, “The number one priority is to quickly determine if it is Alzheimer’s or not. If it is, the earlier the diagnosis, the sooner the person receiving the diagnosis can begin to put things in order such as wills, Durable Power of Attorney and Health Care Power of Attorney. They can also begin medications, a healthier diet, exercise and other actions that may slow the progression of the disease. The family also needs to know because they are the ones who will be providing the care.”

For further questions about Alzheimer’s, call 919-832-3732 or visit Alzheimer’s NC at 9131 Anson Way, Raleigh, NC 27615

Liisa Ogburn is an elder consultant and founder of Aging Advisors NC, as well as a writer whose work has been featured in the New York Times, Psychology Today, Academic Medicine, the News and Observer and other places.