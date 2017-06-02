You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18EPU

Several Raleigh-area streets will be closed this weekend as the Ironman triathlon race comes to town.

Racers have a 1.2-mile swim in Jordan Lake in Chatham County, followed by a 56-mile bike course that takes athletes through rural Chatham and Wake Counties, according to the Ironman website. Competitors will then transition to the 13.1-mile running course that winds its way through downtown Raleigh.

Major roads that will be affected include: Lake Wheeler Road, S. Saunders Street, South Street, Wilmington Street, all blocks around the State Capitol, Hillsborough Street and Fayetteville Street.

Some of the times include:

– Fayetteville Street between Lenoir Street and Davie Street:12:01 a.m. on June 3 until 11:59 p.m. on June 4

– Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street: 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. June 3

– Davie Street, Martin Street, and Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street: 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. June 3

– Lenoir Street between Wilmington Street and Blount Street, and between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street: 4 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 4. (Access to the underground Raleigh Convention Center deck will be maintained for Marriott valet traffic.)

– Hillsborough Street between Dawson Street and Harrington Street: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 4

– Hillsborough Street between Forest Road and Woodburn Road: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 4

– Hillsborough Street between Bagwell Avenue and Dixie Trail: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 4

– Davie Street between Fayetteville Street and Wilmington Street: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 4

– The biking route will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on June 4. See the biking route here

– The running route will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 4. (Note that all cross streets at least one block in each direction will be detoured.) See the running route here