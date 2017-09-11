You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Irma weakened to a a tropical storm on Monday, and, as it approaches Georgia, its threat on central North Carolina remains very minimal.

The storm's latest path means the western half of North Carolina could experience high winds and even some flash flooding into Monday. Locally, cloudy skies and some bands of showers will start to develop midday, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Winds may gust to around 15 to 25 mph late in the day, especially south and west of the Triangle, but Gardner says the threat is minimal. "We're not even going to see the kinds of winds we'd see in a severe thunderstorm here," she said.

The 5 a.m. forecast path from the National Hurricane Center predicts Irma, which was north of Tampa early Monday, will cross into Georgia around 2 p.m. on Monday, bypassing Atlanta to the west and hitting Alabama on Tuesday and Tennessee on Tuesday night. After that, Gardner said, the storm will likely move into the midwest and "fizzle out," continuing to bring rain to the southeast and mid-Atlantic through the end of the work week.

According to Gardner, the Triangle will likely see some spotty showers on Monday with heavier rain moving in overnight. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall southeast of the Triangle, and there could be some localized flash flooding or some spotty power outages, but the threat for severe weather remains rather low. According to Gardner, the Triangle will likely see no more than 1 inch of rain.

The western portion of the state will be more affected than the Triangle, with 2 to 8 inches of rain and wind gusts from 40 to 70 mph. Schools in Bladen County will be closed to students on Sunday, and schools in Robeson County will be delayed until 1 p.m.

Temperatures will remain cooler on Monday, with highs in the low 70s, before things warm up again on Tuesday. According to Gardner, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with bands of showers associated with Irma still in the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Once the effects of the storm move away, sunshine will return Wednesday. Highs will be much warmer, in the mid-80s, and only a small chance for rain and storms will linger.