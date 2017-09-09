You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1945Y

— All of North Carolina except the far southwestern corner is outside of the "cone of uncertainty" for Hurricane Irma as of 5 p.m. Saturday, according to data from the National Hurricane Center. That doesn't mean some rain and wind won't be felt, said WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

The forecast for the Triangle calls for rain much of the day Monday as Irma passes far to the west, over Tennessee. The wind will blow at about 20 mph in Raleigh through Monday afternoon and evening. By Tuesday night, skies will clear.

Hurricane Irma had dropped to a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph Saturday after passing over Cuba on a track towards Key West and the west coast of the Florida peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center's latest forecast projects Irma's potent eye to make three landfalls into Florida.

First, there's a projected Sunday morning hit in the Lower Keys. Then later, after moving over water, Irma is expected to come ashore around Cape Coral or Fort Myers. From there it is predicted to steam inland go over the highly populated Tampa Bay region.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the hurricane will brush up the western part of Florida, through Georgia and Alabama, before ultimately settling in western Tennessee on Wednesday or Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center placed the entire Georgia coast under a hurricane watch Saturday as residents packed their cars and trickled onto the highways in six counties under a mandatory evacuation. A hurricane watch was also issued for the South Carolina coast from the Georgia line to Edisto Beach, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Charleston.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday said Irma's track continues to look favorable for North Carolina, but the state isn't letting its guard down.

"With the latest storm track, Irma will likely bring heavy rains and wind to North Carolina beginning Monday," Cooper said at a press conference. "While we expect the greatest impacts in the mountains and along the South Carolina border, all regions of North Carolina can expect to feel some wind and some rain."

• Tracking Irma: Forecast maps ahead of the hurricane

Cooper cautioned that the rain could bring flash flooding and landslides in the mountains, but emergency management crews were working to identify trouble spots.

Florida hastens, expands evacuation orders

The Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Highway Patrol started allowing people to drive on the shoulders of Interstate 4, the main highway that links Tampa to Orlando, on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to ease some of the congestion cause by the order that 6 million people move out of the path of Irma.

Georgia's governor authorized one-way traffic in order to help with evacuations in that state.

More than 50,000 people in Florida are seeking shelter in schools, community centers and churches as Hurricane Irma nears the state.

Forecasters expect winds of more than 110 mph (177 kph) from Hurricane Irma to smack the Florida Keys around daybreak Sunday.

• Hurricane Irma thrashes Caribbean islands