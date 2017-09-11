  • Closings

    5 closings/delays reported. View all

Local News

Irma's threat prompts some school delays, closings in NC

Posted 11:33 a.m. yesterday
Updated 21 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Although Irma is not expected to severely impact North Carolina, transportation officials and communities are taking precautionary measures against the storm.

Irma weakens into a tropical depression; risk remains low for Triangle

Hoke, Robeson and Bladen County schools are delayed two hours on Tuesday, and Fort Bragg schools are delayed one hour.

Closings & Delays

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is closed on Tuesday due to anticipated damage from Irma. "In an effort to be prepared for the storm, various teams from the Zoo met in advance to ensure all aspects of the park are ready," said zoo officials.

"As with any major weather event, all animals are in safe, secure quarters."

The National Parks Service closed the Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday due to high winds from Irma, which cut off access to Mount Mitchell State Park.

The Fayetteville Regional Airport announced the cancellation of all Charlotte and Atlanta-bound American Airlines and Delta Airlines flights. In a press release, the airport stated, "We strongly encourages travelers to stay abreast of their travel schedule throughout the week due to weather conditions affecting the arrivals and departures from other airport hubs."

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also announced that all ferry operations out of Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter, Cedar Island and Southport were suspended Monday due to "high winds and tides."

Those transportation services are expected to run normally on Tuesday until further notice.

Interactive hurricane tracker

Monitor WRAL's Closings & Delays page for a full list of cancellations.

Triangle Area Special Offers
2 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Ken Heffner Sep 11, 10:49 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    shows what you know. The article says they are cancelling flights to Charlotte and Atlanta which definitely are impacted.

  • Rodney Hill Sep 11, 2:33 p.m.
    user avatar

    FAY is canceling flights? Seriously? The winds are at 15kts right now and not forecast to get above 30kts...Well within the operating envelope of any commercial jet. That would be hilarious except that it's true.