— Although Irma is not expected to severely impact North Carolina, transportation officials and communities are taking precautionary measures against the storm.

Hoke, Robeson and Bladen County schools are delayed two hours on Tuesday, and Fort Bragg schools are delayed one hour.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is closed on Tuesday due to anticipated damage from Irma. "In an effort to be prepared for the storm, various teams from the Zoo met in advance to ensure all aspects of the park are ready," said zoo officials.

"As with any major weather event, all animals are in safe, secure quarters."

The National Parks Service closed the Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday due to high winds from Irma, which cut off access to Mount Mitchell State Park.

The Fayetteville Regional Airport announced the cancellation of all Charlotte and Atlanta-bound American Airlines and Delta Airlines flights. In a press release, the airport stated, "We strongly encourages travelers to stay abreast of their travel schedule throughout the week due to weather conditions affecting the arrivals and departures from other airport hubs."

ASHEVILLE PARKWAY USERS - Gates through from MP377 (Craven Gap) to MP393 (Hwy 191), will close beginning at 2 PM. — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) September 11, 2017

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also announced that all ferry operations out of Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter, Cedar Island and Southport were suspended Monday due to "high winds and tides."

Southport/Ft Fisher Ferry suspending operations today 9/11/17 due to high winds and tides. The last ferry will be the 10 am out of Ft Fisher — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) September 11, 2017

Those transportation services are expected to run normally on Tuesday until further notice.

