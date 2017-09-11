You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Although Irma is not expected to severely impact North Carolina, transportation officials and communities are taking precautionary measures against the storm.

State Parks officials closed the Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday morning due to high winds from Irma. The closure also cut off access to Chimney Rock and Mount Mitchell state parks.

ASHEVILLE PARKWAY USERS - Gates through from MP377 (Craven Gap) to MP393 (Hwy 191), will close beginning at 2 PM. — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) September 11, 2017

At 11 a.m., the Fayetteville Regional Airport announced the cancellation of all Charlotte and Atlanta-bound American Airlines and Delta Airlines flights.

In a press release, the airport stated, "We strongly encourages travelers to stay abreast of their travel schedule throughout the week due to weather conditions affecting the arrivals and departures from other airport hubs."

Southport/Ft Fisher Ferry suspending operations today 9/11/17 due to high winds and tides. The last ferry will be the 10 am out of Ft Fisher — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) September 11, 2017

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also announced that all ferry operations out of Fort Fisher and Southpoint have been suspended Monday due to "high winds and tides."

It's not just transportation services that have been canceled -- according to Cumberland County Schools, all after-school activities have been canceled Monday due to the threat of inclement weather. Additionally, schools in Bladen County will be closed to students on Monday, and schools in Robeson County will be delayed until 1 p.m.

