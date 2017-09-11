Irma's threat prompts numerous closings in NC
Raleigh, N.C. — Although Irma is not expected to severely impact North Carolina, transportation officials and communities are taking precautionary measures against the storm.
State Parks officials closed the Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday morning due to high winds from Irma. The closure also cut off access to Chimney Rock and Mount Mitchell state parks.
At 11 a.m., the Fayetteville Regional Airport announced the cancellation of all Charlotte and Atlanta-bound American Airlines and Delta Airlines flights.
In a press release, the airport stated, "We strongly encourages travelers to stay abreast of their travel schedule throughout the week due to weather conditions affecting the arrivals and departures from other airport hubs."
The North Carolina Department of Transportation also announced that all ferry operations out of Fort Fisher and Southpoint have been suspended Monday due to "high winds and tides."
It's not just transportation services that have been canceled -- according to Cumberland County Schools, all after-school activities have been canceled Monday due to the threat of inclement weather. Additionally, schools in Bladen County will be closed to students on Monday, and schools in Robeson County will be delayed until 1 p.m.
