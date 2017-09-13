You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Unlike the devastation Hurricane Irma left behind in Florida and Georgia,much of central North Carolina experienced only breezy conditions and rain on Monday and Tuesday as the remnants from the storm passed through.

Now that the storm has moved away, sunshine will return to the Triangle on Wednesday along with much warmer temperatures. According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, the day will be beautiful, with more sun than clouds, lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Some storms or showers may reappear overnight and into Thursday, Gardner said, but any that do surface will likely be weak and isolated. The possibility for activity is greatest east of Raleigh.

Temperatures will remain warmer, in the low to mid 80s, for the week and the weekend, making it a perfect time to enjoy the last week of summer outdoors.