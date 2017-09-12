Local News
Irma evacuee buys winning lottery ticket at Rocky Mount gas station
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Tiffany Hatfield, a Florida mother evacuating because of Hurricane Irma, won $10,000 on a $5 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket at the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.
She plans on using the money to help repair her home from the storm damage.
Hatfield is from Ocoee, Florida in Orange County and was on her way to Virginia.
