Local News

Irma evacuee buys winning lottery ticket at Rocky Mount gas station

Posted 54 minutes ago
Updated 34 minutes ago

Rocky Mount, N.C. — Tiffany Hatfield, a Florida mother evacuating because of Hurricane Irma, won $10,000 on a $5 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket at the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.

She plans on using the money to help repair her home from the storm damage.

Hatfield is from Ocoee, Florida in Orange County and was on her way to Virginia.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all