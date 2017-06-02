You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Investigators on Friday said they were unable to determine the cause of a five-alarm fire in March that destroyed an unfinished downtown Raleigh apartment building.

The City of Raleigh said in a news release on Friday morning that there were a number of potential causes of the fire at The Metropolitan apartment complex, some of which could not be ruled out.

"After thorough hypothesis, development, testing and evaluation, investigators were unable to definitively eliminate several accidental and incendiary scenarios," the city said in the release. "These possibilities include: electrical sources, an intentional act, and the possibility of a heating fire ignited by trespassing squatters. The viability of numerous potential incendiary and accidental ignition sources dictates this fire to be classified as undetermined."

The city said several city and state organizations using more than 100 people investigated the fire from March 18 through March 24. The investigators conducted more than 300 interviews, carried out multiple state search warrants and removed roughly 25 tons of debris from the scene.

The fire did an estimated $50 million worth of damage.

Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath will speak to the media about the investigation at 1:30 p.m. Friday. His remarks will be streamed live on WRAL.com.