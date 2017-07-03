You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday in a home in northern Cumberland County.

Deputies responding to the 1400 block of Caisson Drive at about 12:45 a.m. found Kyle Derrick McCarty on the floor of the home. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, officials said. Authorities said someone knocked on the door, was let inside and then shot McCarty.

An investigation of the shooting is ongoing. Investigators told WRAL News they may have a suspect in the shooting, but they did not release any information about that person.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500.