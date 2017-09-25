You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19DCU

— There's a new development in the wake of the cheerleading videos that were released in June showing a Denver coach forcing students into doing extreme splits.

On Friday, the principal at East High School retired and the athletic director resigned after an investigation found both were aware the videos existed months before they became public.

• Police investigating Denver high school after cheerleaders allegedly 'forced' into splits

The investigation found they took no disciplinary action and did not act on parents' complaints.

The Denver Public Schools superintendent says school administrators did meet with the coach after seeing a video of the incident in June, but he says that was not enough to protect students' safety. The coach was dismissed shortly after the videos became public.