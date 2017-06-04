Investigation follows NC man found hanged in jail cell
Posted 53 minutes ago
Updated 2 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. — An inmate found hanged in his cell is prompting a North Carolina jail to undergo an examination.
Multiple media organizations report that 28-year-old Justin Allen Everett of Newport was found hanging in his cell at the Carteret County jail on Friday evening. Authorities say Everett was alone in his cell.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an independent investigation, which is standard procedure.
