You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18QwA

— North Carolina Central University has a new leader after Dr. Johnson Akinleye was named chancellor Monday afternoon.

There was a standing ovation as Akinleye was named as the 12th chancellor of the university by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors during a special meeting in Chapel Hill.

Akinleye served as acting chancellor from August 2016 to January 2017, when he was named interim chancellor. Akinleye takes over for Debra Saunders-White, who died last year following a battle with cancer.

“I accept the awesome responsibility as the twelfth chancellor for North Carolina Central University with humility,” Akinleye said in a statement. “I look forward to leading NCCU in a manner that honors our mission and to working closely with UNC General Administration to fulfill the university’s system-wide mission and goals that accrue to the benefit of the citizens of the great state of North Carolina.”

Akinleye said he will focus on dealing with enrollment growth at NCCU during his first year as chancellor.

"The first challenge for us to be able to develop some sort of residential housing opportunity for the students who are knocking on our doors. We don't want to turn them back, so that's teh very first thing that we need to be looking at," he said.

Akinleye previously served as associate vice chancellor for academic programs at UNC-Wilmington and held various leadership positions at Edward Waters College and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

“Dr. Akinleye is a strategic thinker and no-nonsense leader,” said UNC President Margret Spellings. “His distinguished career includes extensive experience in senior administrative leadership roles at public, private and church-affiliated institutions. He sees building a relationship with the campus and community leaders as a priority and he understands the need to maximize the full value of being in the Research Triangle.”

The Board of Governors said it received 30 applications for the position and narrowed the search down to three candidates in just six months. Spellings said the search for a new chancellor typically takes a full academic year.