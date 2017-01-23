@NCCapitol

Insurance commissioner apologizes for 'fat women' Facebook post

By Laura Leslie

Raleigh, N.C. — New North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey apologized Monday for sharing a meme on social media this weekend mocking women who took part in the women's march in Washington, D.C.

Millions of people marched in cities nationwide and around the globe Saturday following the inauguration of President Donald Trump to voice support for issues such as immigrant rights, women's rights, health care and the environment – issues they fear are in jeopardy under Trump's administration.

Causey shared a photo on his Facebook page Sunday from someone in Jacksonville, Fla., that showed a street clogged with marchers with the following text overlaying the photo: "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years." He also linked to the post on one of his Twitter accounts.

The Facebook post elicited both support and criticism.

"Was it necessary to call people fat?" Tristan Pan asked.

"Body shaming does not shine a good light on you," Carol Newsome said.

"Obesity is a real problem. Thanks Causey," Sabrina Henne wrote.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive social media post that was shared on Facebook. This represented a momentary lapse in judgment on my part for which I am truly sorry," Causey said in a statement Monday. "This does not reflect my feelings toward women, and in the future, we will manage social media in a more responsible manner."

The post hadn't been removed as of Monday evening.

Causey, who is a Republican, was elected to his first statewide office in November, when he defeated the Democratic incumbent Wayne Goodwin.

8 Comments

  • Fred Holt Jan 23, 8:32 p.m.
    Don't judge me by what I freely posted - judge me on my revised statement after the excreta contacted the oscillating ventilator.

  • Amy Whaley Jan 23, 8:31 p.m.
    You have got to be kidding me! I saw the meme and thought it was hilarious and true. Do you people ever watch Saturday night live or cut a joke? geez

  • Sue King Jan 23, 8:28 p.m.
    You posted it...you own it. Were you at the March in Raleigh to count the fat women?
    I suggest you resign, as you are not fit for office.

  • Linda Levine Jan 23, 8:17 p.m.
    I not surprised by this type of behavior considering our President has made it seem okay to ridicule others. It got him elected.

  • Dolly Butler Jan 23, 8:11 p.m.
    Will anyone remember this when it comes time to vote again?

  • Dolly Butler Jan 23, 8:09 p.m.
    What does this say about this man, our new Insurance Commissioner. Did you vote for him or did you just not vote at all?

  • Craig Elliott Jan 23, 7:39 p.m.
    Are you serious? You criticize the guy's "fat" comment with a "lil richard" comment? Did I miss the ironic humor in this?

    (The comment was in extremely poor taste, and one would hope that someone in his position would have better sense.)

  • Kenneth Jones Jan 23, 7:29 p.m.
    Never apologize for making fun of people. It is your right to have fun and others expense. This is the SJW media trying to dictate what you can and can't do...

