— Authorities on Thursday were continuing to search for Micahel D. Clark, one week after he escaped from custody in Harnett County.

Authorities said Clark, 51, was on a work assignment involving a construction project at Harnett Correctional Institution when he escaped.

Clark is a minimum security inmate serving a sentence at the Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering. He was set to be released in February 2020.

Clark's escape came one day after an inmate escaped from the Greene Correctional Institution. That inmate was later arrested in Benson.

Anybody with information about Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sanford Correction Center at 919-776-4325.