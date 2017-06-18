Inmate called dangerous assaults guard in NC jail escape
Posted 11:48 a.m. today
Updated 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Authorities say an escaped jail inmate is dangerous after he put a detention officer in the hospital.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that 23-year-old Benjamin Lee Small of Thomasville attacked the female guard, ran from the Lexington jail and got away despite a foot chase by fellow detention officers.
Authorities say the jailer suffered serious injuries late Saturday that are not life-threatening.
Small was being held ahead of a court appearance next month for charges including felony breaking and entering. State prison records show Small has been sentenced to probation on previous convictions including for larceny.
Small is white, stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and fair skin with tattoos on his left and right arms.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.