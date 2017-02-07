You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An inmate assaulted two Central Prison employees late Friday night, sending the inmate and both workers to the hospital to be treated, officials said.

The assault happened around 11 p.m. at the prison in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The inmate fought and punched the employees.

All three people were treated by prison medical staff before being taken to the hospital.

The identity of the inmate was not released.