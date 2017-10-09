Indigenous Peoples Day? Italians say stick with Columbus
Posted 12:09 a.m. today
Updated 12:16 a.m. today
NEW YORK — A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum.
Los Angeles recently became the biggest city yet to stop honoring the Italian explorer. Austin, Texas, followed suit last week.
But the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also outraged Italian-Americans.
They say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive.
The debate over Columbus' legacy is an old one, but it became emotionally charged after a similar debate in the South over monuments to Confederate generals flared into violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
One attempt to dump Columbus Day in Akron, Ohio, opened a racial rift on the city council.
In New York City, where 35,000 people will march in Monday's Columbus Day parade, vandals recently doused a Columbus statue in red paint.
William Hayes Oct 9, 11:30 a.m.
The natives were not peaceful people either. They were hundreds of nations in constant wars with one another. They raided each other, raped and pillaged, performed ritualistic torture, and practiced cannibalism. They practiced the doctrine of conquest and lost when the Europeans came over, now they’re crying. If they want to throw shade at Columbus and early European settlers, they should come to terms of their own barbaric and crude nature.
Jim Frei Oct 9, 11:14 a.m.
Columbus was a pedophile, slave trader, torturer, and a murderer.
Henry Davis Oct 9, 5:24 a.m.
Whining people can never be happy until all history is erased. The media and government needs to quit pandering these people will quietly slip back into their holes never to be heard from again.