— Cold air that filtered into the Triangle on Thursday coupled with low pressure moving in will set the stage for the possibility for inches of snow in central and eastern North Carolina over the weekend.

The storm will move into the region late Friday night and possibly continue through Saturday afternoon. Forecast models show the storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow around Raleigh.

"There could be some locations that see greater than 6 inches of snow, and if that is the case, I think it will be the northern coastal plain," WRAL Meteorologist Mike Maze said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of central North Carolina, including Durham, Wake, Orange and Johnston counties, from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Several inauguration events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were postponed Thursday afternoon. The Oaths of Office for the Council of State Officers were moved to the Governor's Mansion on Friday.

Wake County schools also announced that all activities and athletic events scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday would be canceled as a result of the impending storm.

Durham Public Schools announced Thursday that all after-school activities scheduled for Friday and all weekend events have been canceled as a result of the impending storm. District officials will meet Friday at 9 a.m. to determine if early dismissal is necessary.

"There is still some uncertainty as to whether this will be all snow, or a sleet and snow mix," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said. "It may be close to midnight before we start to see any wintry precipitation. (We could get) 3 to 6 inches (with) lower amounts down south and, actually, north and west.

"It's likely to be the Triangle area, north and east, that will have the higher accumulations."

According to the National Weather Service, roads are expected to be impassable and there could be sporadic power outages.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro announced it will be closed on Saturday and Sunday because of the storm, and the World's Toughest Rodeo also postponed its show planned for Saturday at PNC Arena.

Some of the computer models vary on exactly how much snow will fall, but Maze said they are trending in the same direction.

By late Saturday afternoon, the storm is expected to move out, but temperatures will drop into the teens.

"By late afternoon we could even get some clearing," Fishel said. "But, any late afternoon sunshine won't do us a whole lot in terms of warmth."

Central NC prepares for winter weather

In areas across central North Carolina, residents hit the grocery and hardware stores on Thursday afternoon to stock up on snow essentials.

Stuart Davis, who works at Briggs Hardware in downtown Raleigh said he loves the snow.

"It's good for business," he said. "(People called up) asking if we have sleds, ice melt and snow shovels."

Fred Dyke, a father of two preschoolers, said he was excited about the chance for winter weather.

"It is over the weekend, and we really don't get snow that much in Raleigh," he said. "So, I'm happy to have the children go out there and play in the snow."

By mid-afternoon the flurry of the business turned into a pile-up as employers stacked bags of ice melt into the beds of pick-up trucks.

"(The impending storm) has cleaned us out more or less so far, but we've reordered and have more on the way as we speak," said Jeff Hastings, an employee at Burke Brothers Hardware. "We've got another five to seven pallets of ice melt. We've got another couple hundreds sleds coming."

Road crews across the state were also preparing by spraying brine on major highways.

"Right now, we are doing Interstate 95, N.C. Highway 87, N.C. Highway 24 and Interstate 295," said Bill Hammond the Cumberland County Maintenance Director. "Then, once we get those we're going to branch out and get the other primaries. We got a total 1,500 road miles in Cumberland County."

Hammond said his team is ready, but the big problem occurs if rain comes before the snow gets settled on the brine.

"If it rains a lot...then more than likely it is washing away the brine," he said.