In eye of storm, Nash County readies to clear roads
Posted 36 minutes ago
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The snow forecast to fall across central and eastern North Carolina this week is expected to pile up highest in and around Nash County.
The state Department of Transportation on Friday readied trucks and staff to be in position to clear anything that accumulates.
Before the snow starts to fall, dozens of trucks are spreading brine, the salt-and-water mixture used to make asphalt roads resist frozen precipitation, across Nash and Edgecombe counties. The DOT was also fueling up plows and trucks that spread salt and sand once snow is on the roads.
Many of the DOT's drivers were headed home from work at noon on Friday so that they could rest up for work that will extend through the night and into Saturday morning.
After the storm, temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing for days, which means anything that falls will stick around, keeping plows and salt trucks busy into the coming week.
