

Read More With the upper level disturbance that could act as a trigger for the winter weather potential this weekend still out over the west coast (and partly out over the Pacific), there remains plenty of uncertainty... With the upper level disturbance that could act as a trigger for the winter weather potential this weekend still out over the west coast (and partly out over the Pacific), there remains plenty of uncertainty about how it and surface features that it interacts with will play out as we reach late Friday into Saturday. One approach to investing the range of possibilities is to use ensembles, running a model multiple times with slightly altered starting conditions to see how much the eventual results are affected. This graphic for Raleigh snow amounts shows results from multiple runs of one of the major models from overnight. In this round of computations, about one in 5 runs resulted in less than an inch of snow for Raleigh, about 56% indicated 1-6 inches and just under a quarter produced over 6 inches. While that indicates a reasonable chance of accumulation in the middle category, it is far from a guarantee, and tells us we still have to consider notable chances of lighter or heavier impacts. We'll watch for trends in tools like this and others as we head through the next couple of days. At this point, the idea that some snow will fall for parts of the area appears to be a reasonable one, and we should be prepared for anything from a minor dusting to a much more significant snow that could disrupt travel from later Friday night into Saturday and possibly early Sunday.



Read More With the upper level disturbance that could act as a trigger for the winter weather potential this weekend still out over the west coast (and partly out over the Pacific), there remains plenty of uncertainty... With the upper level disturbance that could act as a trigger for the winter weather potential this weekend still out over the west coast (and partly out over the Pacific), there remains plenty of uncertainty about how it and surface features that it interacts with will play out as we reach late Friday into Saturday. One approach to investing the range of possibilities is to use ensembles, running a model multiple times with slightly altered starting conditions to see how much the eventual results are affected. This graphic for Raleigh snow amounts shows results from multiple runs of one of the major models from overnight. In this round of computations, about one in 5 runs resulted in less than an inch of snow for Raleigh, about 56% indicated 1-6 inches and just under a quarter produced over 6 inches. While that indicates a reasonable chance of accumulation in the middle category, it is far from a guarantee, and tells us we still have to consider notable chances of lighter or heavier impacts. We'll watch for trends in tools like this and others as we head through the next couple of days. At this point, the idea that some snow will fall for parts of the area appears to be a reasonable one, and we should be prepared for anything from a minor dusting to a much more significant snow that could disrupt travel from later Friday night into Saturday and possibly early Sunday.