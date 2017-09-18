You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

While officials work to make a new Wake County intersection safer, drivers continue to have trouble.



The South Main Street extension in Holly Springs opened in August, and since then, there have been eight crashes and dozens of close calls.

Despite orange flags, a bright orange sign, a flashing electronic sign and an additional warning sign with flags, drivers still seem to miss the two-way stop at the intersection of Piney Grove Wilbon Road and South Main Street.

"You can hear the accidents," said Tina George, who lives nearby. "I was working outside, and I heard it the other day. It was with a motorcycle."

The first week the intersection opened, there were five crashes, all a result from drivers running the stop sign.

Town leaders in Holly Springs quickly petitioned the Department of Transportation for a stoplight and got it approved and fast-tracked. Still, it will be another month before the light is up and working.

There have been three additional crashes since the additional signage was put up.

Town spokesman Mark Andrews said he doesn't believe the intersection is inherently dangerous but admits it is accident prone and in need of a fast fix.

"I know that people want it up there tomorrow. We'd like to have it up there tomorrow," he said.

The town has already laid the groundwork for the stoplight, including wiring it underground, but is waiting on paperwork to clear and contractors to begin.

"It's scary because I've seen what has happened there, so I worry when I go through. I'm very cautious about it," said George.

Many who frequent the intersection say the burden is primarily on drivers to pay attention and put down cell phones. Police have also been out enforcing the stop sign and say they'll continue.

The stoplight is scheduled to be up by Oct. 20.