ICE: Man charged in death of 5-year-old is in US illegally, had prior DUI conviction

Posted 1:11 p.m. today
Updated 19 minutes ago

Hillsborough, N.C. — The man charged in the death of a 5-year-old Hillsborough boy, who was hit by a runaway construction truck, was unable to provide personal identification at the scene and told officials he is a Mexican citizen.

Alejandro Suarez, 28, of Spider Lily Lane in Angier, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in the death of Everett Copeland. Suarez made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Suarez, a construction worker, left a dump truck unattended at the top of a hill on Dogwood Bloom Lane in the Forest Ridge subdivision. He told first responders that he had set the brake on the truck only to see it rolling free, but according to an arrest warrant, the truck was left unattended and he failed to effectively secure the parking break.

The truck rolled down the hill for about 100 yards, snapping overhead power lines before running into a home and hitting the boy, who was playing with three other children in a driveway.

Officials said the truck was being used for construction on a new home.

After court on Wednesday, Suarez's attorney described him as an "awesome kid," and said his client is heartbroken.

"I mean, imagine being even remotely connected to a tragedy like this," said Bill Young. "How would you feel? And that's how he feels."

Young said his client is devastated by the tragedy.

"No matter what anyone else says about some label that might be attached to him, this is truly, truly a good person that is literally devastated at even remotely, or directly, or in any way, being connected to a tragedy like this," Young said.

Chris Peltz, a pastor at Newhope Church Hillsborough Campus, is now trying to help the Copeland family, neighbors and first responders.

"There are few days in my role as a pastor that I ever want to quit and these are some of them. The raw emotion. My job as a pastor is to love people. That's what I want to do and sometimes love hurts," Peltz said.

Peltz said Everett is now in heaven.

"We believe he is there. That he is happy. He is alive. That he is singing like he's never sung before and that we get to celebrate him," Peltz said.

Everett's funeral is tentatively scheduled for Friday.

Suarez was being held at the Orange County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

According to the Orange County District Attorney, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are looking into Suarez's immigration status. According to a statement from ICE officials, Suarez was in the United States illegally and is an enforcement priority due to a previous DUI conviction in 2009.

  • Lauren Little Dec 28, 8:52 p.m.
    user avatar

    Jay- bottom line, if he had been deported after his DUI (and/or kept out after that), or hey, not allowed in the country in the first place, he would not have been here to cause this accident. Accidents do happen but this man would not have caused an accident here that killed an American child, period.

  • Jenny Miller Dec 28, 8:36 p.m.
    user avatar

    HEY, WRAL tell us the name of the company so we can boycott them... Except for JAY he will probably want to hire them for all his construction needs...

  • Drew Savicki Dec 28, 8:33 p.m.
    user avatar

    Whoever hired him should be charged and the company should be fined.

  • Jay Magers Dec 28, 6:40 p.m.
    user avatar

    are you really that ignorant? So, if he was a legal citizen, then that truck would not have rolled down the hill and that boy would not be dead? Really? I guess those houses would not be painted either, right? This is tragic for both the boy and the worker, but to try and justify that this could have been prevented because of legal status is asinine!

  • Marie Brandsdorfer Dec 28, 6:03 p.m.
    user avatar

    First and foremost this lady lost her baby please remember that and this guy is to blame. I am sure he didn't mean to but that still doesn't change anything. Him being illegal doesn't change anything a child is still dead.
    I am so upset that these companies can just hire anyone to do these Jobs . When bad things happen it's our citizens that seem to suffer.
    Prayers for the family of that sweet boy.

  • Jenny Miller Dec 28, 5:50 p.m.
    user avatar

    Stop hiring companies that employ illegals. Two neighbors hired two different painting companies in my subdivision in the fall. Four illegals at one house and five at the other all ILLEGAL...

  • Sara Hauser Dec 28, 5:03 p.m.
    user avatar

    Big difference with leaving your license at home and not having one to begin with,IMHO. At least LEO can verify it if you have one.

  • Donald Holder Dec 28, 4:12 p.m.
    user avatar

    The constitution company? They can't sue them, they've been dead for man many years.

  • Steve Allen Dec 28, 4:00 p.m.
    user avatar

    I hope the family of this young boy sues the constitution company.

  • George Orwell Dec 28, 3:45 p.m.
    user avatar

    You right. Bankrupt the company for hiring him.

