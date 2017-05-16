You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Almost 12 hours after a fiery wreck that claimed five lives, Interstate 95 through North Carolina was reopened to traffic near the South Carolina border.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Department of Transportation crews were painting when a tanker carrying fuel did not slow down and caused a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles.

After the wreckage was cleared from the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 10 in Robeson County, DOT crews spent Tuesday evening inspecting the roadway for safety.

Authorities have not released the names of any of those killed in the crash, but they said two of the dead were children.