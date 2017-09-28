You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19FJt

— Travels time on Interstate 540 westbound in Raleigh through the new ramp meter corridor fell by up to 10 minutes after the lights were activated this week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said travel times for Wednesday morning commutes using the now-metered on ramps were down about 36 percent. Engineers compared nine routes of Wednesday's times with typical weekday travel times using data from the previous four weeks.

The report studied I-540 westbound from U.S. Highway 401 to Glenwood Avenue and Falls of Neuse, Six Forks, Creedmoor and Leesville roads. The report said the drive time on I-540 westbound from US-401 to Glenwood Avenue improved by almost 10 minutes, while the Falls of Neuse route dropped about 8 minutes.

Each route showed improved travel times, with the exception of inbound Falls of Neuse Road between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and at the Leesville Road ramp, due to a software glitch.

For more information about the study, see the NCDOT's interactive map.