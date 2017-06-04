I-440 closed in Raleigh after car strikes pedestrian
Posted 18 minutes ago
Updated 12 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate-440 are closed Sunday morning between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks road while authorities investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
Around 6:45 a.m., officials responded to the segment of I-440 near Exit 7 and Crabtree Valley Mall. The crash prompted them to close three lanes, which are expected to reopen by 9 a.m.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown. No additional details have been released.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.