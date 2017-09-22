  • Just In

    Sen. John McCain announces opposition to health care bill, dashing hopes for GOP leaders — Republican Sen. John McCain announced his opposition to the health care bill on Friday, dashing hopes for GOP leaders.

Traffic

I-40E reopens in Cary following dump truck crash

Posted 11:27 a.m. today
Updated 9 minutes ago

Cary, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound at Harrison Avenue in Cary reopened Friday afternoon, a few hours after a dump truck overturned, spilling its contents.

Video from Sky 5 showed a dump truck on its side, and the road was covered with what appeared to be dirt.

Other trucks came to assist with the removal process.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Triangle Area Special Offers
2 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Rodney Hill Sep 22, 1:10 p.m.
    user avatar

    Seriously how does one manage to flip over a loaded dump truck? That's impressive.

  • Andrew Stephenson Sep 22, 12:10 p.m.
    user avatar

    Dang WRAL, that Google Maps road name overlay is pretty slick.