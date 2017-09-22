I-40E reopens in Cary following dump truck crash
Posted 11:27 a.m. today
Updated 9 minutes ago
Cary, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound at Harrison Avenue in Cary reopened Friday afternoon, a few hours after a dump truck overturned, spilling its contents.
Video from Sky 5 showed a dump truck on its side, and the road was covered with what appeared to be dirt.
Other trucks came to assist with the removal process.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Rodney Hill Sep 22, 1:10 p.m.
Seriously how does one manage to flip over a loaded dump truck? That's impressive.
Andrew Stephenson Sep 22, 12:10 p.m.
Dang WRAL, that Google Maps road name overlay is pretty slick.