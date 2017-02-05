Traffic
I-40 delays unwinding in Durham near Southpoint mall
Posted 2:39 p.m. today
Updated 17 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Westbound lanes of Interstate-40 near Exit 276 (Fayetteville Road) in Durham were closed for about two hours Sunday afternoon while police converged on the scene of an apparent suicide.
Around 2 p.m., officials closed all three lanes of the interstate near the Streets at Southpoint Mall.
Within about an hour, additional fender-benders involving six cars were reported in the backup. Officers said one person was injured badly enough to be taken to a hospital.
