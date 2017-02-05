You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Westbound lanes of Interstate-40 near Exit 276 (Fayetteville Road) in Durham were closed for about two hours Sunday afternoon while police converged on the scene of an apparent suicide.

Around 2 p.m., officials closed all three lanes of the interstate near the Streets at Southpoint Mall.

Within about an hour, additional fender-benders involving six cars were reported in the backup. Officers said one person was injured badly enough to be taken to a hospital.