— Construction crews have been working up and down a stretch of Interstate 40 in south Raleigh for nearly four years to rebuild the road, but the end is in sight.

The Fortify Project’s final lane shift happened this weekend, and while only two lanes were open midday Sunday, the three inside lanes near exit 293 will be open for Monday morning traffic.

“I think it’ll be a welcome change to the area,” said Daniel Wright, who drives on I-40 each day to get to work.

Wright said he’s ready to see the work on I-40 finally come to an end.

‘You’re going from brand new pavement to sometimes pavement that hasn’t been touched in years. If people aren’t paying attention when they are going to work in the morning, it’s probably a little more likely for them to have issues,” he said.

Shannita Barclift doesn’t drive on I-40 very often, but when she does, she usually finds herself wishing she had taken an alternate route.

“It is quite a nuisance, the construction that’s going on, so it would be great if they could go ahead and complete the project,” she said.

The final traffic pattern is expected to take shape through the summer. Once all lanes are open, a new layer of asphalt, permanent lane stripes and reflective markers will be put down.

“All the changes to infrastructure and all the energy and the time, money that the local government is putting into the infrastructure is a welcome change. I just think the growing pains in the process of getting there, that’s a little frustrating, but hopefully will be worth it,” Wright said.

Drivers, even those familiar with the area, are urged to pay close attention to the changes and keep within the 60 mph speed limit, especially when driving through the latest lane changes.

All work in the Fortify zone is expected to be completed by the fall.