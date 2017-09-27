You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The loop ramp from eastbound Interstate 40 to northbound South Saunders Street in Raleigh reopened overnight in time for the Thursday morning commute, DOT spokesman Steve Abbott said.

The ramp has been closed since May 2015 as part of the Fortify rebuilding project on I-40.

Meanwhile, crews will convert the ramp off I-40 East that has been used by drivers going in either direction on South Saunders Street to southbound-only traffic overnight, Abbott said.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, that ramp will be closed so the contractor can rebuild it. A signed detour will send drivers wanting to go south on South Saunders Street to the Hammond Road exit, where they will be directed to use side roads to get back to South Saunders Street, he said.

The ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

By mid-October, all westbound I-40 traffic should be in its permanent pattern, as the final shift between Gorman Street and the Interstate 440-U.S. Highway 1/64 exit in Cary takes place. Crews also will open a new connector lane between those two exits, which will allow a driver go between Gorman Street and I-440/U.S. 1/64 without having to merge into the regular travel lanes and let people get into position in the far right lane to exit earlier.

On the eastbound side, crews over the next few weeks will start putting more sections of the highway into the final traffic pattern. All lanes are now open between Hammond Road and the east end of the project, and crews are working their way back to I-440-U.S.1/64.