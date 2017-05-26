You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A billboard in Catawba County in support of President Trump's controversial travel ban is being bashed for what critics call a hate message to Muslims.

The billboard sits along busy Interstate 40, sharing its message with thousands of people each day. "Why support President Trump's immigration ban? 19 Muslim immigrants killed 2977 Americans," it says.

Dave Kistler, head of the North Carolina Pastors Network which paid for the billboard, said it is a simple fact.

"There's certainly nothing hateful in our billboard. Some have interpreted it to be that and say that. It was not. It is the truth," he said.

Oliver Reitzell is among those who find the message offensive.

"I believe in the actual Christian way and that's to embrace everybody. Kind of the hate message behind it. I'm not really for that," he said.

The pastors network claims to have support from 600 pastors across the state, but Paul Cummings, who is an associate pastor in Hickory, believes the billboard contradicts teachings from the Bible.

"I think these people need the saving gospel of Jesus more than I need to be protected," he said. "I'm perfectly willing for people that are hostile to us to be in our country because that's what loving your enemy is all about."

Andrew Katocs, who served two tours in both Iraq and Afghanistann, doesn't see how the billboard and its message are helping.

"It sounds like somebody is trying to cause some issues that don't need to be worried about right now," he said.

Kistler said his group has no plans to remove the billboard.