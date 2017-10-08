You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A husband and wife died overnight in a crash on U.S. 64 in Nash County.

Around midnight, the couples' 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche drifted off highway, collided with a tree and overturned, according to officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The passenger, 63-year-old Brenda Moss, was thrown from the car. The driver was her husband, 65-year-old William Moss. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials do not know why the car ran off the road, but troopers said it appeared that the victims were returning home from a Carolina Hurricanes game in Raleigh.