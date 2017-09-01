Local News

Husband charged in Raleigh woman's stabbing death

Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man has been arrested after his wife died following an overnight stabbing, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive shortly before 1:15 a.m. and found Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps, 29, wounded. She was taken to WakeMed, where she died.

Matthew James Phelps, 27, has been charged with murder in her death.

