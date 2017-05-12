You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hurricane Matthew changed this Mother's Day for families who traditionally looked forward to spending it at home.

Sherry Melvin and her mother Jackie were in their home last October when water from Hurricane Matthew chased them out.

Sherry and Jackie Melvin weathered Hurricane Matthew together in their home build by Habitat for Humanity.

"I was in this house when the water came in," Jackie Melvin said.

Jackie decided to stay, even though her daughter begged her to leave with her when the water started creeping in.

"When it got to the first step, it just progressed to the second step, third and came on up," Sherry Melvin said. "And when it got to the top of the steps, that's when I said it's time for us to go."

The water eventually came into the house about a foot high and destroyed everything.

Her mother has since found another permanent place to stay. But Jackie said for her, her old house will always be home.

She said she has a lot to be thankful for this coming Mother's Day.

"Just have to be pretty much grateful that I'm going to be back in my house soon," Melvin said.

Many Habitat homes in Fayetteville are still being rebuilt, and the Melvins said those from Habitat for Humanity have gone beyond their expectations in helping them rebuild.