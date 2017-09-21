You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hurricane Maria strengthened back into a Category 3 storm overnight, and, while it is still dangerous, models are predicting that it will stay offshore for the remainder of its path and have little to no affect on North Carolina's coast.

The storm's eye was north of the Dominican Republic on Thursday morning after devastating Irma-stricken Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

According to WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth, Maria will continue moving northwest along the coast before eventually making a turn to the northeast and continuing out to sea.

According to Wilmoth, Tropical Storm Jose may end up helping to keep Hurricane Maria away from land. "Jose, which is currently off the coast of New England, is basically stationary right now, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to those states," said Wilmoth. "As Maria moves north, Jose is actually going to steer Maria farther away from the United States, which is great."

According to Wilmoth, Maria will likely stay a Category 3 hurricane through the weekend until it begins to weaken by Monday and Tuesday. "The cone of uncertainty, or the areas that could be affected by the hurricane, is off our coastline, which is what we want to see," said Wilmoth. "It looks like Maria will stay away from Bermuda as well."

Wilmoth said dozens of models show that Maria will stay 250 to 350 miles off North Carolina's coast. "We could still have some wind gusts along the coast Monday or Tuesday, but there is only a 10 percent chance that we will get tropical storm force winds," she said.