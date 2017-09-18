You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The ocean is washing over parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks as Hurricane Jose passes well to the east.

The state Transportation Department said in a Facebook post Monday that ocean overwash has occurred at Pea Island, Rodanthe, Avon and Hatteras village on Hatteras Island. About 4 inches of standing water was reported on N.C. Highway 12 at the northern end of Rodanthe.

Jose was about 270 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras on Monday morning and moving north at 9 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

"It just happened to be the week we are down here at the beach," said Jennifer Prilliman of Cary, who was fishing at Nags Head on Monday morning. "It does make it more challenging. Your line’s constantly moving on you. You got to really watch to see if you’ve gotten anything on the end of your pole because it could just be a wave coming in."

"We feel for all of our friends and families that are in the islands now struggling," said Chelsea Quattrone, who was doing yoga on Jennette's Pier. "That’s another reason to be here and filled with joy and prayer, because at this time, we are experiencing our normal, everyday lives."

DOT is urging drivers to drive slowly through the water. All roads are passable.

Two more high tides are expected before conditions improve.

The National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents along the coast.

"It's just a lot of current, a lot of white water. This doesn't look enjoyable at all for surfing," Michelle Sommers said. "The current, for one, is just ripping down the beach. It's ripping down, and it's ripping out. The waves are coming in and breaking on the sandbar really hard, and they're big waves."

A surfing competition scheduled for this week had to move some events up a day, from Monday to Sunday, to avoid the rough surf. Officials expect to resume the competition on Tuesday.