— Irma's latest westerly path means impacts on the Triangle will be minimal.

According to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the Category 4 storm is expected to move across the Florida Keys early Sunday before paralleling Florida's west coast.

The current path shows Irma may brush Florida's coast before reaching Tampa early Monday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. Hurricane Irma was originally expected to brush western North Carolina, but current projections show it taking a more westerly turn into Tennessee.

"That leaves North Carolina out of the cone of uncertainty as far as where the track will go, but we may have some bands of showers that come off the storm," said Moss. Any local effects from Hurricane Irma will be most prevalent late Monday and Tuesday, according to Moss.

Residents in central North Carolina should be prepared for anywhere from .5 to 3 inches of rain, wind gusts around 30 to 45 mph and some isolated tornadoes, mainly south and southeast.

The western portion of the state will be more affected, with 2 to 8 inches of rain and wind gusts from 40 to 70 mph. Locally, there could be some localized flash flooding or some spotty power outages, said Moss, but the threat for severe weather remains rather low.

Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the low 70s, on Monday before things warm up again on Tuesday. Once the effects of the storm move away, sunshine will return Wednesday.