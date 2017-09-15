You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Henderson County medical examiner has determined that an Edneyville man died Tuesday from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator to power his home during Hurricane Irma.

This is the first death in North Carolina related to Hurricane Irma. Local authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

“Kristin and I are saddened by this news and send our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and friends,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement.

He encouraged any North Carolinians using generators to be sure to follow all safety guidelines.

Generators, gas and charcoal grills and propane stoves should always be used outdoors and away from windows, doors and vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

As of Friday, more than 2,000 North Carolinians remain without power due to the storm.